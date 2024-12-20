Massachusetts is Home to One of the Most Neighborly Cities in America

Massachusetts is a top state for education, careers, and raising families. People move to the Bay State to better their situation while seeking happiness and satisfaction.

Before moving to a new area you're going to see what the job market looks like, if you have kids, what the schools are like, what's there to do for leisure and entertainment, are taxes and property taxes manageable.

Many nuts and bolts items must be checked off your list before moving. Another quality you may be looking for before you decide to move is if the area is friendly, caring, and has a community feel. People are busier nowadays but moving to a neighborly area does make a difference in the quality of life.

One of America's Most Neighborly Cities is in Massachusetts

HGTV released an article listing the 25 Most Neighborly Cities in America and a Massachusetts city made the list. Ranking at #22, Massachusetts' third largest city, Springfield is one of the most neighborly cities in the country.

HGTV defined 'neighborly' as a city being a haven for happiness and charitable giving. Here's what HGTV had to say about Springfield:

If proximity to nature means greater happiness (and we think it does), then there is a reason Springfield, Massachusetts, made this list. It turns out 94% of people who call Springfield home are a 10-minute walk or less from a public park.

Is there anything more neighborly than walking with friends, neighbors, and/or family? People who walk/work out together have better emotional and physical health. We're glad to see Springfield on the list.

Boston could have easily made the list as Massachusetts' biggest city was recently named the third 'most caring' in America for 2024 according to WalletHub. Let's not forget the Berkshires, you could easily pick out any town or city from the county and it could definitely pass the neighborly test. Check out all of the cities that made HGTV's list by going here.

