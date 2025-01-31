Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. In fact, many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of chains that are not Massachusetts-based, yet feature locations throughout the state. In fact, a very popular fast food chain with almost 100 locations in Massachusetts was recently named the most expensive fast food chain in the United States.

Wendy's Named Most Expensive Fast Food Chain in the Country

Mashed ranked to most and least expensive fast food restaurants and Wendy's grabbed the top spot.

"Known for their square-shaped burger patties, Wendy's has historically topped the list of pricey fast food. In 1971, the average burger would cost diners around $0.30. However, Wendy's was charging nearly twice that at $0.55. In fact, from the 1970s to the 2010s, Wendy's burgers have consistently cost more than their biggest competitors, McDonald's and Burger King. Perhaps their commitment to offering "fresh, never frozen" beef is the reason behind the historically higher price tag. But regardless, Wendy's customers have to decide whether the extra pennies are worth it."

Despite its prices, Massachusetts residents can't get enough Wendy's. According to the company, there are 94 Wendy's locations in the Bay State. Of Massachusetts' three largest cities, there are two Wendy's locations in Boston, four in Worcester, and three in Springfield.