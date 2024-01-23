I will say a good, catchy jingle really goes a long way. Indelible, in fact. Get in the zone, Auto Zone! Oh Oh Oh Reilly's...auto parts. The litany of auto parts stores in Massachusetts has people feeling a certain way for sure. They're often the butt of the joke when a retail space becomes available locally. Let me guess another auto parts store?

'Most Popular' Auto Parts Store Has 86 Massachusetts Locations

Auto Zone.

With over 6,000 stores in the United States, AutoZone is the largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. They offer a wide range of products and services, including batteries, brakes, engines, and more. -strawpoll.com

Massachusetts has 86 locations of Auto Zone

Amherst (1)

Attleboro (1)

Auburn (1)

Braintree (1)

Brockton (3)

Chelmsford (1)

Chicopee (1)

Clinton (1)

Danvers (1)

Dedham (1)

Dorchester (2)

East Boston (1)

East Wareham (1)

Everett (1)

Fairhaven (1)

Fall River (2)

Falmouth (1)

Fitchburg (1)

Framingham (2)

Franklin (1)

Gardner (1)

Greenfield (1)

Holyoke (1)

Hudson (1)

Hyannis (1)

Hyde Park (1)

Kingston (1)

Lawrence (1)

Leominster (1)

Lowell (2)

Lynn (2)

Malden (1)

Mansfield (1)

Marlborough (1)

Marshfield (1)

Medford (1)

Middleboro (1)

Milford (1)

Natick (1)

New Bedford (2)

North Attleboro (1)

North Billerica (1)

North Reading (1)

Northampton (1)

Pittsfield (1)

Plymouth (1)

Quincy (1)

Randolph (1)

Raynham (1)

Revere (1)

Rockland (1)

Roslindale (1)

Roxbury (1)

Salem (2)

Saugus (2)

Seekonk (1)

Shrewsbury (1)

Somerset (1)

Somerville (1)

South Yarmouth (1)

Springfield (3)

Stoneham (1)

Stoughton (1)

Sturbridge (1)

Taunton (1)

Waltham (1)

Wareham (1)

Watertown (1)

Webster (1)

West Springfield (1)

Westfield (1)

Weymouth (1)

Woburn (1)

Worcester (3)

Massachusetts is home to the other popular auto parts stores as well including, Advanced Auto Parts, O'Reilly's, Napa, Pep Boys, Carberry, just to name a few.

Items most commonly purchased at an auto parts store...

Brake pads, brake rotors, air filters, oil filters, spark plugs, windshield wipers, lubricants, tires, alternators, radiators, fuel pumps, starters, shocks or struts.