Christmas is rapidly approaching, and there's still so much to do. Speaking with some of my guests and friends recently, they told me that they don't have their trees up, while others haven't started their Christmas shopping, and others haven't decorated the outside of their homes. This isn't very surprising to me. With so much to do in December, it seems impossible at times to get everything completed on time, but as the old saying goes, "better late than never."

Get our free mobile app

Popular Christmas Traditions in Massachusetts

Decorating Christmas Trees, shopping for presents, wrapping presents, attending parties, baking cookies, caroling, viewing light displays, and attending concerts are just some of the traditions that many Massachusetts and Northeast folks practice.

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

What are the Most Popular Christmas Traditions in the Northeast and Massachusetts?

According to Little Sleepies, Advent calendars and hosting secret Santa parties are tied for the most popular Christmas tradition in the Northeast:

Northeasterners are using Advent calendars to count down the days until Christmas. Tied with opening an Advent calendar in the Northeast was hosting a Secret Santa party. Secret Santa is a popular gift-exchange game where participants draw names to see who they will buy a gift for in secret. Then, everyone exchanges gifts and tries to guess who their Secret Santa is.

READ MORE: This Holiday Scam is on the Rise in Massachusetts

I don't think I would have correctly guessed that the Secret Santa parties and Advent calendars were at the top of the list for favorite Christmas traditions in the Northeast. Out of those two traditions, the top favorite Christmas tradition in Massachusetts is Secret Santa. Does your family or office host Secret Santa parties, or is this a tradition that has yet to make it to your Christmas celebrations?

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz