Massachusetts Issued Over 50,000 of These License Plates in Just 10 Months

Massachusetts drivers tend to have a bad reputation, not quite as bad as New York drivers, but we're up there on the list. Let's just say the term Masshole didn't come out of left field.

In reality, Massachusetts drivers really aren't that bad, in fact, drivers in the Bay State didn't even crack the top ten states with the worst drivers. According to a study published by the law firm of Friend, Levinson, and Turner, LTD, and it finds Massachusetts is actually home to the second-best drivers in the country! Yes, seriously.

Despite Massachusetts drivers actually being some of the best in the country, we do receive our fair share of tickets. When it comes to speeding, Massachusetts State Troopers, not including local city and town police departments, issue over 120,000 speeding tickets a year, on average.

When each one of those tickets is written, the officer first has to run the plates of the vehicle, which provides information about the driver but also verifies the validity of the plates. In the past year, officers have begun running a new, wildly popular specialty plate in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Issued Over 50,000 of These License Plates

In May of 2025, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles started offering a new specialty license plate that has been wildly popular. In the last ten months, the state has issued almost 55,000 250th Anniversary plates to it's vehicle owners. The limited release plate features a blue background, with the year “1776” surrounded by 13 stars and the phrase “250 Years of Independence” at the bottom.

That staggering number has made the anniversary plate the most popular specialty plate ever issued in Massachusetts.

There is currently no deadline to register for the commemorative plate, however it will cost you a total of $100 for a two-year registration, comprised of the $60 standard registration fee and a $40 specialty plate fee.