Massachusetts’ Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie in 2026

Who doesn't love a Girl Scout Cookie?

In response to the pandemic, in 2021, the Girl Scouts of United States expanded upon innovations they worked out in early 2020 including offering online cookie booths and socially distant or contactless sales and even delivery options in some areas.

So what does that mean for western Massachusetts cookie lovers? If you know a Girl Scout personally you can of course still reach out to them directly to ask specifically what their troop is doing, but you can also hop on the Girl Scouts Official Cookie Finder and go from there.

By entering your zip code online you can find out where to purchase your cookies in-person or place an online order. Proceeds from your purchase will still directly impact local troops. Any online purchase from Berkshire County will benefit the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

You can even get your Girl Scout Cookies delivered via GrubHub by following the same link.

This is Massachusetts Favorite Kind of Girl Scout Cookie

For the answer, we turn to Sell Easy. With help from Google Trends data, Sell Easy analyzed the search volume of each and every Girl Scout cookie flavor for each state. The most popular cookie is Massachusetts? It's the classic, Do-si-do!

Nationwide, Tagalongs were the most popular with 12 states ranking it as their number one. Behind that? Samoas came in at number two with seven states selecting it as their favorite.

When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful: teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook. Because proceeds from your purchase stay local, you also help create positive change in your community by powering life-changing experiences for Girl Scouts all year long. Whether it’s an outdoor adventure she’ll never forget, a STEM activity that opens her mind to new possibilities, a service project that changes her community, or the chance to build a lifetime of memories with her Girl Scout sisters near or far, Girl Scout Cookies make it all happen!

Girl Scouts of America