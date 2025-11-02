These Are The Snowiest Cities in Massachusetts

Technically, we're still a few days out from fall, and the weather is still in the upper 70's, but Massachusetts residents know that the impending winter season is still on our minds.

Last winter, Massachusetts saw its best winter for snowfall in years, much to the chagrin of many; however, skiers, winter sports enthusiasts, and plow drivers were happy to see the white stuff return.

Over the past 15 years, Massachusetts has had the most snowfall in the state's history dating back to when the state started keeping records of snowfall in the late 1800's, according to Spada Law Group.

An average Massachusetts winter will bear a snowfall of 49.5 inches, but the amount each municipality gets is certainly based on where you live. Typically, this first significant snow in western Massachusetts occurs between late November and early December.

In a normal winter season, Berkshire County has been known to get some pretty decent snow cover and it got us wondering, what city in Massachusetts gets the most snow?

According to HomeSnacks, an analytics site that "combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies", the following list is the snowiest cities with over 5,000 people.

Snowiest Cities in Massachusetts

1. Leominster - 76.6 inches of snow

2. Fitchburg - 76.4 inches of snow

3. Gardner - 72.5 inches of snow

4. North Adams - 71 inches of snow

5. Pittsfield - 64.6 inches of snow

6. Westfield - 58.4 inches of snow

7. North Amherst - 56.4 inches of snow

8. South Amherst - 56.4 inches of snow

9. Methuen - 56.1 inches of snow

10. Woburn - 55.3 inches of snow

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff