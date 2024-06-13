The 11 Most Underrated Towns in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life and is often named one of the top-ranking places to live in the U.S.

When people who aren't from the state hear Massachusetts their minds automatically go to Boston. While the capital city is spectacular, chock full of U.S. history, world-class theatre and arts, amazing culinary pockets, and championships sports teams, the rest of the state is pretty fantastic as well. Despite what places like Cape Cod, the Berkshires, and other areas have to offer, they often live in the shadow of Boston.

Recently WorldAtlas ranked the 11 most underrated town in Massachusetts. Here are the cities and towns that made the list and what WorldAtlas had to say about them.

11 Most Underrated Towns in Massachusetts

Chatham

"Chatham has gradually developed over the years into a leading summer resort town, captivating travelers with its pristine beaches, fleeting sandbars, barrier islands, tidal shoals, coves, miles of saline channels, and iconic white steeple churches. Chatham’s dynamic Main Street is jam-packed with various high-end clothing boutiques, independent bookstores, gift shops, art galleries, hotels, and excellent eateries. "

Wellfleet

"A charming beach town located between Cape Cod’s “tip” and “elbow”. Filled with tons of beaches and known for its abundant supply of ousters it’s a perfect weekend or week-long getaway."

Concord

“The plethora of interesting historical properties and peaceful settings reflect the town’s importance as the location of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, which finally led to the commencement of the American Revolutionary War”

Newburyport

"Newburyport lures sightseers with astounding views of the mighty Atlantic and a multitude of recreations for both residents as well as visitors all year round. With several locally-owned businesses and dining places in the Market Square, Newburyport’s Downtown Shopping District cater to tourists of all ages."

Oak Bluffs

"Besides being one of the main arrival points for summer visitors, Oak Bluffs is widely known for its typical gingerbread cottages and carefully restored mid-to-late 19th-century properties. The four public beaches, Joseph Sylvia State Beach, Oak Bluffs Town Beach (The Inkwell), Eastville Beach, and Hart Haven Beach, can be easily accessed by coastal vacationers, whereas Oak Bluffs’ harbor is an ideal homeport that draws recreational boaters throughout the year."

Sturbridge

"The Old Sturbridge Village, considered the most expansive living museum in New England, is spread over 200 acres and comprises a working farm, three water-powered mills, and 59 antique buildings. For those who wish to know what daily life was like in the region during the 18th and 19th centuries, a trip to Old Sturbridge Village is a must."

Northampton

"Called “Paradise City,” this seat of government of Hampshire County oozes a peculiar bohemian vibe and is regarded as a meeting place for thousands of academicians, writers, artists, and musicians. Occupying the heart of a Five-College Area, many of the town’s activities take place around the prestigious all-women’s Smith College, which houses an aesthetic botanic garden and a Museum of Art."

Provincetown

"Boasting stunning soft sand beaches, fascinating maritime heritage, electrifying nightlife, and a welcoming atmosphere, Provincetown entices vacationers worldwide. Besides, the town has earned the distinction of being the oldest continuous art colony in the country and has supported countless art aficionados for eons. The vibrant Commercial Street of this LGBT+-friendly destination has scores of art galleries, souvenir shops, museums, cool boutiques, entertainment venues, cozy inns, and diners."

Sandwich

"Dubbed after Sandwich, England, this historic town is famous for its well-preserved colonial properties and six clean beaches along the shores of the bay. Sandwich’s exciting sites include the Heritage Museums & Gardens, Hoxie House, Sandwich Glass Museum, and more. Furthermore, outdoorsy types can explore the Scusset Beach State Reserve and Shawme-Crowell State Forest or visit the Sandwich boardwalk to enjoy unparalleled views of Cape Cod Bay."

Rockport

"With miles and miles of sandy beaches, walking trails through coastal forests, fishing shacks, and ancient lighthouses, this tourist town is ideal for those who wish to relax and unwind. Extending from Dock Square to Beach Street, Rockport’s classic Main Street – a state-designated Cultural District has gift shops, fashion boutiques, art galleries, candy stores, and eateries."

Stockbridge

"This scenic town in the Berkshire Mountains along the Housatonic River is famed as an ‘art colony’ and for being the hometown of Norman Perceval Rockwell, the distinguished American painter, and Daniel Chester French, a renowned sculptor. Tourists are welcome to walk down the town’s lively Main Street and browse the umpteen Gilded Age structures, boutique stores, art galleries, specialty shops, and restaurants. Stockbridge’s exciting sites include the Norman Rockwell Museum, Naumkeag Mansion & Gardens"