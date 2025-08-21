You Can Find America’s Most Unhealthy Cheeseburger in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic restaurants that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table eateries in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, the beloved burger comes in a close second. From gourmet wagyu burgers, or burgers sprayed with gold flakes (yes, apparently this is a thing) to mom and pop dinners and the ever popular drive-thru, Massachusetts has an abundance of burgers to choose from.

However, not all burgers are created equal. Some are better than others, and some are literally better for you than others.

When you're biting into a cheeseburger, nutritional value probably isn't the first thing on your mind, but some burgers are better, or worse, for you than others.

Recently PlushCare looked at the most unhealthy items appearing in chains across the country, analyzing the nutritional value of well known fast-food items at the 24 most popular chains comparing calories, sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.

In reading their results, the higher the score, the more "unhealthy" the product was deemed.

The Most Unhealthy Fast Food Burger in America is Served in Massachusetts

According to a recent analysis, the most "unhealthy" cheeseburger in America is served by none other than Five Guys.

The Five Guys cheeseburger earned a total score of 50 on the unhealthy scale. The Five Guys burger beat out single cheeseburgers from Whataburger, Smash Burger, Carls Jr, Sonic, Wendy's, Shake Shack, Fatburger, In & Out, Steak & Shake, McDonald's, Burger King and A&W.

Five Guys also ranked number one when it come to the most unhealthy french fries as well.

Five Guys currently has 46 locations throughout the state of Massachusetts and there are just under 1,500 nationwide.

It's worth noting that although Five Guys burgers might not carry the most nutritional value, the chain consistently ranks in the top tier of cheeseburger popularity in both surveys of customers and critics across the board.