Keep an Eye Out for 2 Predators on Mount Greylock (photos)

It's an ideal time to visit Mount Greylock in the Berkshires. It's not too hot and not too cold as we start to transition into fall. If you have never participated before, one event you won't want to miss is the Mount Greylock Ramble, which this year will be on Monday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. So round up some family members and friends and make the hike to the summit of Mount Greylock this October. You can learn more about this year's ramble, along with Ramblefest, here.

One thing that you may know is that there are some furry friends that you may bump into on top of Mount Greylock and maybe even on your way up the trail. According to AZ Animals, there are a number of creatures that prowl atop the state's highest point, including red-tailed hawks, white-tailed deer, common ravens, red foxes, and North American porcupines...the types of animals you would expect to see.

You May Also See a Couple of Predators on Mount Greylock

Keep in mind that when hiking and spending time on Mount Greylock, there are two predators that you may occasionally see. So you'll want to be mindful of this.

2 Predators You Could Find On Top of Mount Greylock It's an ideal time of year to visit and explore Mount Greylock, but you may bump into a couple of predators. Keep your distance. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Bobcats and bears have been spotted on top of Mount Greylock. Luckily, bobcats aren't aggressive toward humans, but if you encounter one, make sure to give the bobcat space. You can also make noise so the bobcat knows you are there, and if you have small children with you, make sure you pick them up. Bobcats have been known to kill animals that are much larger than themselves.

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Black Bears are another predatory animal that roam around atop Mount Greylock. If you encounter a black bear, keep your distance and back away slowly. If that fails, make loud noises (whistles, noisemakers), and wave your arms, but never run from a black bear. Keep children close when encountering a black bear.

Don't let these creatures deter you from enjoying a breathtaking experience. Absolutely take an adventure to the summit of Mount Greylock. If you do come across bobcats and bears, just follow the tips we mentioned earlier, and you should be okay. Here's to a fun hike this fall. Cheers!

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