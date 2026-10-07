Some Animals You Could See During the Mount Greylock Ramble This Monday

There's nothing like fall in Berkshire County. The air is crisp, the leaves are beautiful, and it's prime time for going on a hike. One of the most popular hikes in the Berkshires is coming up this Monday, October 12. It's the Mount Greylock Ramble...a hike to the summit. Wouldn't you know, the hike takes place during the peak of fall foliage in Berkshire County.

I have very fond memories of participating in the ramble when I was growing up. My dad would drive me along with 4 or five of my friends and we would park at the end of one of the trail areas and take the hike. The whole experience of preparing lunches ahead of time at 5 a.m. and then looking at the beautiful foliage while on the hike is a childhood experience that can't be replaced. Once our group made it up the mountain, we would spend 4 or 5 hours exploring the area, taking in the views, going in and climbing up the stairs inside the tower, or the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Tower as it's officially called. Then we would go check out Bascom Lodge. It was a packed day of fun.

We didn't really see any animals during our journey, but you may spot some this year if you take part in the ramble. According to AZ Animals, there are a number of animals you could see during your hike and on the summit, including red-tailed hawks, white-tailed deer, common ravens, red foxes, and North American porcupines- the types of animals you would expect to see. There are also a couple of other animals you may see this Monday.

2 Animals You Could Find On Top of Mount Greylock It's an ideal time of year to visit and explore Mount Greylock, but you may bump into a couple of animals where you wouldn't want to make any sudden moves. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

If you do see either of these animals, keep your distance, mind your own business, and let them pass. The Mount Greylock Ramble will take place this year on Monday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 pm. You can find all the details on the ramble and the RambleFest event in Adams on October 11 by going here.