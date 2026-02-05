Growing up in Berkshire County, one tradition I took part in for many years in a row was the Mount Greylock ramble. My father would wake me up at about 5 a.m. on Columbus Day each year, and we would round up three or four of my friends, park at the bottom of one of the trails, and start our journey up the trail.

It was a fun time. We had our backpacks stored with our lunches, extra clothing, and thermoses. To be honest, I don't think we even carried a first aid kit. Things were certainly different back then.

When we all arrived at the summit, we would make a whole day out of it. We didn't just get to the top and turn right around and head back down the trail. No, we would enter the War Memorial Tower, take in the views, hang out in Bascom Lodge, and explore nature in general. When we reached the summit early in the morning, we usually didn't head back down the trail until about 3 p.m. or so. It was an event for us, and I really cherish those memories as my father passed away in 1996.

Mount Greylock Video Circa 1976

When I was participating in the ramble, it was the late 80s/early-mid 90s. Today, I present to you some really cool nostalgia. I found a video on YouTube of three young men, plus the videographer, hiking and exploring Mount Greylock around 1976. This is a fun video to watch, and you can tell that the gentlemen are really enjoying themselves. Before we get to the video, here's the description of it from YouTube user fnsimms.

Super 8 film I shot around 1976. With Jon Simms, Dave Vitale, and Steve Carlic. It was a nice spring day in the '70's down in the valley, and it didn't really occur to us there might be a foot+ of ice and snow at the summit. So we were a bit underdressed/undershod. The descent is not shown in the film, but it was memorable in that Steve got the urge to go 'tree-to-tree', crashing through the woods off-trail, only to take a header over an unseen barbed-wire fence. The rest of the evening was spent in the Pittsfield ER, getting him patched up...

I don't know about you, but that video really made my day. This is local nostalgia at its best. Wouldn't you agree? Poor Steve.

