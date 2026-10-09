Should Berkshire County Folks Rake or Mow Their Leaves? Is There a Difference in Benefits?

Now is the time of year when many Berkshire County folks are starting to get outside t to stay on top of their fall cleanup duties. Although we have a long way to go before the leaves are all off the trees, some folks are choosing to start the process early and remove their leaves a few times over the course of the season. Others wait until the trees are bare and then handle the cleanup all in one shot. Either way, the work has to get done.

For years, I raked my leaves, and it felt like it took forever. It was just very tedious. Over the past few years, I have been using my power mulch feature on my lawn mower and have been mulching them. This method is much faster and more satisfying for me. Plus, I have heard that mulching leaves is a much healthier option for the lawn, but is it true?

To Rake or to Mow? That is the Question

Southern Living published an article about mowing/mulching or raking leaves. Here's what the article said about the benefits of mulching leaves.

Mowing over leaves chops them into small bits that can be left on the lawn without any detrimental effects. The mulched bits do not increase thatch or disease and result in improvements in soil moisture retention and structure. The process shows no increased weed growth or effect on soil pH.

You don't get the same result with raking leaves. Obviously, if you choose to rake, you have to deal with bags and how to legally dispose of them. Plus, this method isn't a great option for the environment, as they will ultimately end up in landfills in many cases. Although I prefer mowing and mulching leaves, I probably will bag up a couple of them into some pumpkin bags to add to my Halloween decorations. After Halloween is over, I'll empty the bags and mow over the leaves. You can read the full Southern Living article by going here.

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