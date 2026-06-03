Berkshire County has been hit more more news of murder just a few days after news broke that a Pittsfield man was stabbed to death in a driveway.

Sheffield Man, Cole Bushnell, Arraigned on Murder Charge in Great Barrington

Cole Bushnell, 41, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Great Barrington District Court on one count of Murder.

On Monday, June 1, at approximately 1:34 p.m., the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit (SPDU), assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, was notified by the Sheffield Police Department of a suspected homicide in Ashley Falls, a village in the town of Sheffield, Massachusetts.

Earlier that day, a witness contacted the Connecticut State Police to report a deceased person at 546 Polikoff Road in Ashley Falls. Connecticut State Police then notified the Sheffield Police Department, whose officers responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of a body. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit was subsequently called in to lead the investigation.

Bushnell was not present when law enforcement first arrived. He returned to the crime scene later that evening at approximately 5:23 p.m., at which time he was taken into custody by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit. It remains unclear whether he returned to surrender or for other reasons.

The investigation is in its early stages. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Agencies involved in the investigation include:

Sheffield Police Department

Berkshire State Police Detective Unit

Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section

Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab

Connecticut State Police

Sheffield Fire Department

Massachusetts State Police Troop B