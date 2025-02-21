Murderous Gang ‘Recruits’ From 2 Mass. High Schools

Gang violence is a continuing problem in the commonwealth but law enforcement recently charged nearly two dozen members and/or associates of the notorious Trinitarios transnational gang with racketeering conspiracy and murder on Wednesday.

The gang originated in New York and spread to Massachusetts.

The gang had chapters in four Massachusetts cities: Boston, Haverhill, Lynn, and Lawrence and recruited from two local high schools.

The following were charged:

Justin Alba, 25, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Darwin Batista, 21, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Janoy Batista, 34, charged with RICO conspiracy.

Aaron Diaz Liranzo, 26, charged with RICO conspiracy.

Luis Enrique Santana, 30, charged with RICO conspiracy.

David Garcia, 23, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Israel Garcia Vasquez, 23, charged with RICO conspiracy.

Luis Jeffrey Santana, 27, charged with RICO conspiracy.

James Jimenez, 25, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Ery Jordani Rosario, 32, RICO conspiracy.

Westyn Lantigua, 24, charged with RICO conspiracy.

Michael Miliano, 22, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Enmanuel Paula-Cabral, 33, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Carlos Javier, 16, charged with RICO with murder.

Kelvin Liranzo Roman, 25, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Warly Ruiz, 30, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Tomy Sanchez Tejeda, 35, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Angel Santos, 25, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Abel Severino Reyes, 21, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Elvis Trujillo, 27, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Yeferson Vallecillo Cambar, 23, charged with RICO conspiracy with murder.

Wilving Lopez, 24, charged with RICO conspiracy.

Leonardo Espinoza, 15, charged with murder.

Robert Severino, 25, charged with murder.

Eric Rosario, 26, charged with Hobbs Act robbery.

Robert Santana, 29, charged with Hobbs Act robbery.

Rosnel Polanco, 26, charged with Hobbs Act robbery.

Ricardo Bratini-Perez, 26, charged with drug offense

Why do kids join gangs?

Growing up in an area with heavy gang activity.

A history of gang involvement in the family (family members who are current or former gang members).

A history of violence in the home.

Too little adult supervision.

Unstructured free time, particularly during after-school hours and on the weekends.

A lack of positive roles models and exposure to media (television, movies, music) that glorifies gang violence.

Low self esteem.

Sense of hopelessness about the future because of limited educational or financial opportunity.

Underlying mental-health issues or behavioral disorders, such as oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). -aacap.org

Each chapter of the Trinitarios has someone who is responsible for recruiting new members, and it was found that high schools in Lynn and Lawrence were hot spots.

The Massachusetts Trinitarios allegedly recruit new members among communities of legal immigrants and illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic – specifically juveniles in local high schools in Lawrence and Lynn. To curry favor with these new recruits, the Trinitarios allegedly appeal to their shared Spanish language and culture, Dominican patriotism and use the appearance of prosperity and brotherhood. -justice.gov

“Gang violence, as well as illegal gun and drug trafficking, have no place in the Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoff Noble. “Operations like this show the Massachusetts State Police is committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to find those responsible for these crimes, arrest them, and pursue justice. Getting these criminals off the street makes Massachusetts a safer place to live.”

