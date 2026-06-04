Music Bingo to Benefit the Berkshire Humane Society; Here’s When and Where

Music Bingo has become a big hit with Berkshire County folks over the last 5-10 years. Various bars, restaurants, businesses, and nonprofit organizations host the event and participants win various prizes.

If you have never played Music Bingo, you'll love it, especially if you love music. It's easy. Instead of marking your Bingo card with letter and number combinations (B-4, O-73, etc), your cards will have song titles/artists on them. The Music Bingo host will play a few seconds of a song over a loudspeaker. If you have that song on your card, you mark it until you get a Bingo. It's really fun, especially when the participants sing along to the songs.

I mention this because a big Music Bingo event is coming up at the end of June. This Music Bingo event is being hosted by Bishop West Real Estate and the Berkshire Humane Society, and all proceeds will support the animals of the Berkshire Humane Society. This will be the third year in a row for this particular event. Last year, the event raised over $30,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society.

The event will be held at Proprietor's Lodge (22 Waubeek Road, Pittsfield) on Sunday, June 28. The doors open at 5 pm with games beginning at 6 pm. Prizes will be given away to the winners. In addition, you can expect to see Cory Bishop, Peter West, and John Perrault at the event. Dave Isby will handle Music Bingo game duties. Who better to do this? Dave's the best. You can purchase tickets and get complete details by going here.

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