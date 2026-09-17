MVP Arena’s Bag Policy: Leave These Bags at Home Before Going to the Albany Venue
MVP Arena in Albany, New York is the source of many beloved childhood memories for me. I have experienced many fantastic concerts throughout the years. Bands like Kiss, Van Halen, Metallica, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Ted Nugent, and more were all bands I saw at the beloved location.
For my 10th birthday my family took me to one of the most memorable wrestling events that fans still talk about today. It was in January 1992 at the then Knickerbocker Arena, the Royal Rumble, the one where Ric Flair won the undisputed World Wrestling Federation Championship, was the event. Many people still point to that event as the greatest Royal Rumble of all time and this Berkshire County boy was there in the flesh. It's still one of my fondest memories of my early youth.
What You Should Know Before Visiting MVP Arena
If you are going to an event at MPV arena, you should now that the venue is serious about security and their back policy. The bag policy is one of the first things you see when you go to the venue's website. So which types of bags are prohibited from the venue?
MVP Arena's Bag Policy (these bags aren't allowed)
Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media
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Those are the kinds of bags you cannot bring into the Albany venue. It makes sense, security is a big thing nowadays and it's all about being safe.
Which Types of Bags Are Allowed in MVP Arena?
The venue is very specific regarding which bags are allowed inside. They include the following:
- Clear plastic bag with handle: Cannot exceed 12"x6"x12"
- One gallon clear plastic zipper bag
- Clutch/wallet
- Diaper bag (you must have a child with you)
Additional Prohibited Items
- Professional cameras
- Video/Audio recorders
- Weapons of any kind
- Backpacks
- Luggage
- Coolers
- Parcels
- Briefcases
- Outside food and beverages
- Glass items
- Lasers and glow sticks
- Fireworks
- Laser pens
- Banners on poles
- Umbrellas
- Selfie sticks
- Tablets/laptops
For more information on MPV's security policy and procedures, go here.
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Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer