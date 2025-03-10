Mystery Solved On The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail In Mass.
The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail here in Berkshire County is one of my favorite places to be during the warmer months in Western Massachusetts. These warmer months are fast approaching. I have a ton of memories on this trail. I learned how to run on the Ashuwillticook and eventually completed my first half marathon there.
This old train track, which is which runs through the Berkshire County towns of Cheshire Lanesborough, Adams and now Pittsfield, is now longer than 13 miles. There is one thing that I would always notice on the trail in both directions that I couldn't figure out.
There are at least two concrete pillars along the trail that have a large "W" engraved in them near the top which are filled in with white paint.
Did the "W" stand for West, as in the cardinal direction?
Since the trail runs north and south that didn't make any sense. Then my brain started really stretching it when I thought that the "W" somehow stood for "Willticook", as is in some sort of nickname.
Nope.
Think trains. Think warning people ahead at the railroad crossing.
Whistle.
The pillars were placed to remind engineers to blow the whistle as a warning of their approach. -berkshireeagle.com
Even though the track and trains are no longer, the pillars with the mysterious "W" still remain, and likely on purpose, since the fresh coat of white paint still elucidates the "W".
