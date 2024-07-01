In Massachusetts, It’s Illegal to Do This While Signing the National Anthem

If you're living in the great state of Massachusetts and you're feeling patriotic, you need to read this before you bust out your rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Massachusetts has no shortage of some antiquated and downright silly laws, but the regulations surrounding how you can or cannot sing the national anthem have got to top the list.

The song, written by Francis Scott Key on September 14, 1814, is one of the most recognizable songs in the world, but apparently, it has quite the list of rules that come along with it.

In Massachusetts, it is illegal to sing the Star-Spangled Banner in any other way, except in its entirety, the way it was originally intended to be played. Meaning you can't shorten, modify, or only sing part of the national anthem.

When is it Illegal to Sing the National Anthem in Massachusetts?

According to Massachusetts State Law, "anyone who plays, sings, or renders the Star-Spangled Banner other than as a whole and separate composition or number, without embellishment or addition in the way of national or other melodies" is subjected to a fine of "not more than one hundred dollars." The law also forbids the use of the song as dance music, an exit march, or a medley.

So, before you try to remix the Star Spangled Banner for your latest TikTok video you might want to think twice.

