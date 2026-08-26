Massachusetts dog owners have two reasons to celebrate. First, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the Bay State for 2026. You'll fall in love when you view the photos below.

Massachusetts Most Popular Dog Breed is the Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever tops the list of dog breeds in Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

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Why is the Labrador Retriever the Most Popular Dog Breed in Massachusetts?

I'm not surprised that the Labrador Retriever tops the list of most popular dog breeds in Massachusetts. They are extremely family-friendly dogs. So, for the most part, you don't have to worry about them attacking kids or guests. They also love many popular activities that so many Massachusetts folks enjoy, including walking, hiking, and swimming. Plus, labs are easy to train and are always eager to please. They're arguably the perfect family pet when it comes to owning a dog.

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There's Another Reason for Massachusetts Dog Owners to Celebrate Right Now

The second reason for Massachusetts homeowners to celebrate particularly now is that August is National Dog Month and August 26 is National Dog Day. Not that you shouldn't all year round, but make sure you go out of your way to love, entertain, and pamper your dog. They do so much for their human companions, including showing love, protection, and joy. They also keep humans healthy by acting as a stress reducer, and simply by giving them walks, you automatically have an exercise companion.

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What is the National Dog Day Foundation?

Speaking of National Dog Day, there is the National Dog Day Foundation. The purpose of the foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year, which you can learn more about here. Remember, if you are looking to add a new furry member to the family, consider adoption over shopping. You'll be making a world of difference.