Every day is a national something day, giving you a reason to celebrate. As it just so happens, March 9 is National Meatball Day. According to the National Day Calendar website, it is unclear how this day originated, but many are glad it exists.

Get our free mobile app

If you're busy between work, kids, after school activites, and can't get out to a restaurant to celebrate, you can always pick up some frozen meatballs and celebrate at home with family and friends.

Two Top-Recommended Frozen Meatball Brands are Available in Massachusetts

Chowhound's #1 pick for frozen meatballs is Rao's Made for Home Meatballs and Sauce. The website states the following in its review of Rao's Meatballs:

These were some of the largest meatballs that we tried. Two were more than enough for one person for dinner when paired with pasta. The Rao's meatballs are a bit on the more expensive side, which would normally bump them lower on our list. But the flavor, texture, and sauce combination was just too good to give these meatballs anything but the top spot.

Another great thing about these frozen meatballs is that you can get them in Massachusetts. Target carries them. Obviously, there are Target locations throughout the Bay State, including Lanesborough, Holyoke, Worcester, and many other areas.

Another frozen meatball brand that both Chowhound and Allrecipes recommend is Costco's Kirkland Signature Meatballs. If you're a Costco member and there's a location in your area, you may want to give the Kirkland brand a try. However you celebrate, I hope you celebrate National Meatball Day with a delicious lunch or dinner today. I think I'll celebrate with a meatball sub.

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker