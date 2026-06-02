National Recall On Frozen Food Sold At Walmart, Target, Other Stores Affects Massachusetts

Doing my part to keep you informed, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. There is a nationwide recall in effect for a popular frozen food due to a potential risk of being contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a media alert from the good folks at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Champion Foods LLC of New Boston, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling certain batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread.

The reason behind the recall? Fair question. The company believes the product in question may be contaminated with Salmonella. According to the FDA's media alert, the recall follows a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a Salmonella concern.

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You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of Salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to the FDA, Champion Foods, LLC had this to say regarding the voluntary recall:

The recalled milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer that provides a seasoning blend used in our 5 cheese sauce blend.

Apparently, the affected 5 Cheese Bread lots were distributed and sold nationwide through many stores, including (but not limited to) Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Food City, and many more.

The FDA reports these are the affected lots:

Product Name UPC Code Sell By Dates Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Single Pack 8 70375 00511 1 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027,

2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027,

3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027,

3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027,

4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, 4/21/2027 Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

2 Pack 8 70375 00509 8 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027,

2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027,

3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/25/2027

Check your freezers and make sure you do not have one of the affected products. By the way, the sell-by date is printed in black inside the cheese bread image on the front of the product package.

For more on the recall, including product refund or replacement information, please visit the FDA's website here.

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