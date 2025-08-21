Drama Based, Filmed In Provincetown, MA Now On Netflix

Cape Cod most certainly has its share of drug related issues and that is highlighted in a television drama that is new to Netflix. Originally released on Starz in 2020, all 3 seasons of "Hightown" are now streaming on Netflix.

"Hightown" is a thrilling, dark crime drama. It’s set in Provincetown, Massachusetts, a beautiful beach town on Cape Cod, often called "P-Town." Provincetown is known for its LGBTQIA + inclusivity and party atmosphere.

The show follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymond), a National Marine Fisheries Service agent who struggles with addiction herself. After finding a body on the beach, she gets caught up in a murder investigation tied to the opioid crisis in Massachusetts.

James Badge Dale who played a small part in "The Departed" as a Massachusetts State Trooper plays a state trooper (Ray Abruzzo) in this series as well.

Taken in a New England style front yard in Cape Cod, MA j76n loading...

The show captures Provincetown’s vibrant yet gritty vibe, showing its lively Carnival parade and scenic spots like MacMillan Pier and the Pilgrim Monument. These real Massachusetts locations make the story feel authentic.

While some scenes were filmed in New York and North Carolina, the first season included actual Provincetown spots, like the Provincetown Inn, where a key scene happens.

The show’s creator, Rebecca Cutter, drew inspiration from Cape Cod’s real-life opioid struggles, blending fiction with reality. "Hightown" highlights Massachusetts’ coastal beauty and its darker issues, like drug trafficking.

With three seasons and 25 episodes, it’s a gripping watch that showcases the state’s unique mix of beauty and challenges.