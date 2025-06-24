America’s Cheapest Grocery Store is Opening a New Location in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting an additional grocery store, and it's one of, if not the cheapest, in America.
Aldi has consistently topped several lists of America's cheapest grocery stores in various studies and online lists. You may be wondering how Aldi can keep its costs low while offering quality items.
How Does Aldi Keep Costs So Low?
According to Cozymeal, Aldi keeps costs down by not selling brand names and by keeping staffing to a minimum. The website stated the following:
Many generic brands at Aldi are the same product but much more reasonably priced, since the chain doesn’t need to pass on costs for fancy, colorful packaging or using a famous name. Other items that are almost always cheaper at Aldi include chicken filets, eggs, canned goods, cheese, high-quality (and Fair Trade) chocolate, fresh herbs and vegan items.
How Many Aldi Stores are in Massachusetts?
According to the company's website, there are 23 stores in Massachusetts, including the following towns and cities:
Brockton
Chicopee
Danvers
Dartmouth
East Walpole
Fall River
Falmouth
Gardner
Greenfield
Hadley
Leominster
Medford
Milford
Natick
Northampton
Pittsfield
Plymouth
Raynham
Springfield
Wareham
West Springfield
Westfield
Worcester
Aldi is Opening a New Store in Massachusetts
One of those stores on the list isn't open yet, but will be opening on June 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that morning at 9 am. That location is in Greenfield at 220 Mowhawk Trail. In celebration of the new store, Aldi will be running a $500 gift card promotion. The Aldi website notes people can enter to win the gift card between June 26-29. You can find more details about the Greenfield store opening by going here.
