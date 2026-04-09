Massachusetts Travelers Flying Out Logan Will Be Hit with Increased Fees

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks, from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution, and many more. From the stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

In addition to people traveling to Massachusetts, residents of the state are also traveling out of state, especially by air. Logan International Airport is one of the busiest in the country, with over 1000 flights arriving and departing daily and at least one major airline has just announced a price increase for travelers.

Delta Airlines Increase in Baggage Fees for Passengers

Travelers flying Delta in and out of Massachusetts' Logan International airport will now have to spend a little bit more if they want to check a bag.

Delta Airlines, along with others in the aviation industry, have recently announced a hike in luggage fees. Earlier this week the airline announced that it is raising checked baggage fees, in response to higher jet fuel prices tied to the war in the Middle East.

As of yesterday, domestic and short-haul international passengers will pay $45 to check one bag, $55 for a second and $200 for a third, which an increase of $10 on each of the first two bags and $50 on the third.

CEO Ed Bastian claims the jump in jet fuel prices had already added about $400 million to Delta’s operating expenses since the war began on Feb. 28. Executives at United and American Airlines reported similar figures. While American haws not announced an increase in fee's, both United and Jet Blue have raised their checked bag costs.