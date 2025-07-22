Coke fans in Massachusetts will have more options this fall.

Do you remember your first sip of Coca-Cola? Man, was it great - then your stomach would hurt from the amount of sugar in just one 12 ounce can.

President Trump recently made a statement saying that Coca-Cola is removing the high fructose corn syrup from its existing Coke products. Coca-Cola was flattered by the announcement, but was unaware of any plans to change back to cane sugar.

Coca-Cola has been sweetening their products with high fructose corn syrup since 1984. Cane sugar is more expensive than the manufactured corn syrup option.

A New 'Coke' Is Coming To Mass.

Coca-Cola said Tuesday it will add a cane-sugar version of its trademark cola to its U.S. lineup this fall, confirming a recent announcement by President Donald Trump. -apnews.com

Massachusetts residents will see Coke with real sugar pop up on grocery shelves this coming fall, but will not replace the high fructose corn syrup version.

“We appreciate the president’s enthusiasm for our Coca-Cola brand,” Quincey said in a conference call with investors Tuesday. “We are definitely looking to use the whole tool kit of available sweetening options.”

Pepsi Products

Pepsi cans the with "real sugar" option have been available since 2009. I just saw the mini six pack the other day.

Sugar vs. High Fructose Corn Syrup

Is cane sugar healthier? The experts say yes, a bit. Sugar, however, is harmful in large amounts and contributes to diseases like diabetes, and obesity.

Diet Coke and Coke Zero, made will artificial sweeteners are still big sellers for the company.