One of America’s Most Popular Grocers to Open Another Location in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents will have an eighth option to shop at one of America's favorite grocery stores next year.

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Last year, Costco was named America's Favorite grocery store, and while Trader Joe's won the title this year, Costco is still in the top tier of favorite grocers in America for 2026. In addition, the wholesaler is still recognized for having the best-in-class pricing. According to The Street, consumer advocate company, Consumer Reports worked with Strategic Resource Group (SRG), a retail- and grocery-industry market research company in New York, and compared prices on baskets of commonly purchased items at mainstream grocery chains in six regionally representative cities across the U.S. When comparing prices to Walmart, Costco got the win.

Another Costco Store to Open in Massachusetts

According to various media reports, Massachusetts will be getting an eighth warehouse when Costco opens at 21 Coslin Dr. in Southborough off of Route 9 westbound near the interchange with Interstate 495, according to the Worcester Registry of Deeds. As of this writing, the new location is expected to open in the summer of 2027.

Costco has seven other locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Sharon

160 Old Post Road

Sharon, MA 02067

(781) 253-7640

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

Hours for the Sharon Location:

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM

Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM

Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM

A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships on the wholesaler's website.

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