One of America’s Most Popular Grocers to Open Another Location in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents will have an eighth option to shop at one of America's favorite grocery stores next year.
Last year, Costco was named America's Favorite grocery store, and while Trader Joe's won the title this year, Costco is still in the top tier of favorite grocers in America for 2026. In addition, the wholesaler is still recognized for having the best-in-class pricing. According to The Street, consumer advocate company, Consumer Reports worked with Strategic Resource Group (SRG), a retail- and grocery-industry market research company in New York, and compared prices on baskets of commonly purchased items at mainstream grocery chains in six regionally representative cities across the U.S. When comparing prices to Walmart, Costco got the win.
Another Costco Store to Open in Massachusetts
According to various media reports, Massachusetts will be getting an eighth warehouse when Costco opens at 21 Coslin Dr. in Southborough off of Route 9 westbound near the interchange with Interstate 495, according to the Worcester Registry of Deeds. As of this writing, the new location is expected to open in the summer of 2027.
Costco has seven other locations in Massachusetts, including the following:
Avon
120 Stockwell Dr.
Avon, MA 02322
(508) 232-4000
Danvers
11 Newbury St.
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 750-1000
Dedham
200 Legacy Blvd.
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 251-9975
Everett
2 Mystic View Dr.
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 544-4806
Sharon
160 Old Post Road
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 253-7640
Waltham
71 2nd Ave.
Waltham, MA 02451
(781) 622-3883
West Springfield
119 Daggett Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
(413) 747-5518
Hours for the Sharon Location:
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM
Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships on the wholesaler's website.
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