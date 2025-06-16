Massachusetts is currently dealing with the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, nicknamed "Nimbus," which has caused concern due to its severe sore throat symptom, dubbed "razor blade throat."

We all know that moment of awaking with a scratchy throat and generally feeling like "we're getting sick". Sometimes that sore throat gets better as the day goes on, sometimes it blows up into full on, I can't swallow without crying pain.

A sore throat is certainly not a new symptom to virus that causes COVID, however, the variant Nimbus has drawn attention due to the severity of this symptom, which can hinder speaking, eating, or staying hydrated. Other symptoms include flu-like issues such as fever, fatigue, mild cough, congestion, muscle aches, and occasionally diarrhea or nausea.

New Covid Variant In Mass. Has 'Really Severe' Symptom

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

Experts are concerned about a summer surge since the new variant is more transmissible than the last one. My last infection with COVID was in the summertime, it still feels weird to have cold and flu like symptoms during summer months!

While some people can have a very sore throat that could be described as razor-like, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen to everyone — and it also isn’t some new, scary symptom that is associated with new COVID infections. -yahoo.com

For Massachusetts residents, health officials recommend standard precautions: masking in crowded indoor spaces, regular handwashing, staying home when sick, and ensuring up-to-date vaccinations. For those experiencing "razor blade throat," over-the-counter remedies like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, lozenges, throat sprays, warm tea with honey, and hydration with ice chips or popsicles can alleviate discomfort.