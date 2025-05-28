Could the New Covid Variant Spread to MA? It’s Already in NY

It seems like no matter how much time goes by, we'll always have some variant of Covid. While the dangerous symptoms have lessened over the past few years, Covid variants are still lurking around, and it's possible the latest variant could spread to Massachusetts.

According to various media reports, the new NB.1.8.1 variant is spreading throughout the country, but both the numbers and public health risk are low at this point. However, it's being reported that, similar to other forms of COVID-19, coughing, fever, fatigue, and a sore throat are all symptoms of the new variant.

The Independent reported the following per the World Health Organization:

The concurrent increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation. But, while it may not be particularly severe, may infect people more easily than previous variants. There is some evidence that the variant binds more tightly to human cells.

It's worth noting that the NB.1.8.1 Covid variant had a large surge in China. In the U.S., the variant has been traced in five states, including two that surround Massachusetts. Those states are New York and Rhode Island.

Whether you live in New York, Boston, or the Berkshires, the best thing you can do for yourself is prevention and vigilance. If you tend to contract illnesses easily or are immunocompromised, it wouldn't hurt to wear a mask in public just to be safe. Also, it's understood that the Covid vaccines are being limited, but if you are able to get a vaccine, you may want to consider doing it as the current vaccines work against the new NB 1.8.1 variant. You can get more details about the NB.1.8.1 variant by going here.

