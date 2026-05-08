Massachusetts is Home to Three of the Most Beautiful Beaches in New England

Now is the time of year when most people have their summer vacation plans in place. However, if you are one of those folks who are still deciding on where to go and what to do this summer, don't sweat it; you still have options. If vacationing in Massachusetts is a possibility for you and you like spending time on the beach, you'll be glad to know that some of the prettiest beaches are in the Bay State.

Massachusetts is Home to Three of the Prettiest Beaches in New England

The following Massachusetts beaches may be some spots you want to visit and explore this summer. New England.com gives some great reviews of these three beaches.

Crane Beach, Ipswich

Here's New England.com's review of Crane Beach:

More than five miles of trails and boardwalks wind through coastal dunes alongside a pristine shoreline on the Crane Estate. Home to nesting piping plovers, this timeless beach in Ipswich is managed for recreation and conservation by The Trustees of Reservations.

Aquinnah Public Beach, Martha's Vineyard

Here's New England.com's review of Aquinnah Public Beach

Nestled in the less-traveled southwest corner of the island, this beach is worth the ten-minute trek from the parking lot at the Aquinnah lighthouse, if only for the dramatic sunsets that enliven the nearby colorful and towering clay cliffs. It just might be the best of the many Martha’s Vineyard beaches.

Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, MA

Here's New England.com's review of Good Harbor Beach:

An expansive white sand crescent overlooking the rocky ledges of Salt Island – accessible by foot at low tide – this Gloucester, MA beach offers full-service amenities including lifeguards, concession stand and restrooms with showers.

Get ready to soak in some rays this summer. You deserve the rest and relaxation. You can view all the New England beaches that made the list by going here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein