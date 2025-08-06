MA, NH & CT Listed As Richest States In America

What an incredible accolade for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts!

The bay state was just named the "wealthiest states in the U.S." (according to their residents' income) by Yahoo. In fact, three New England states made the top ten.

We used the latest data from the Federal Reserve to determine the top 10 wealthiest states in the U.S., according to the real median annual household income in each state. -yahoofinance.com

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut are among the top ten richest U.S. states by household income. Massachusetts is number one with $106,500, New Hampshire is fourth with $98,780, and Connecticut is tenth with $92,240. Why are these states so wealthy? Is it old family money, new jobs, or where they’re located?

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the richest because it has a strong economy, especially in Boston. The city has big industries like technology, healthcare, and finance. Famous schools like Harvard and MIT bring in smart people and create high-paying jobs. The state’s average net worth is $308,400, but living here

costs a lot. Being close to big cities and ports helps businesses make money, adding to the state’s huge $780.7 billion economy.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is fourth because it’s great for businesses and doesn’t tax people’s income, so they keep more of their $98,780 average income. It’s near Boston, so people can work in the city but live where things are cheaper. Jobs in factories and tourism, like skiing or hiking, help a lot. The state’s net worth is $190,200, which shows less saved-up wealth, maybe because fewer people inherit money.

Connecticut

Connecticut, in tenth place, is close to New York City, which has tons of jobs in finance and insurance. People earn $92,240 on average, and their net worth is $194,400. The state’s economy is worth $365.7 billion, but living costs are high, making it harder to save.

These states are rich mostly because of good jobs and being near big cities, not just old family money. Their locations and strong economies make a big difference!