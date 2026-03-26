Four New Food Items Announced at Fenway Park

Massachusetts is a great place to live and visit.

The second of the original 13 colonies and the sixth state to join the union, Massachusetts has a rich history in many things. Massachusetts played a major role in the formation of our great nation and to this day is home to some of the oldest and most historic restaurants, schools, and landmarks in the U.S.

Massachusetts residents are proud of the state's place in history, but almost nothing brings folks in the Commonwealth more pride than their iconic and legendary professional sports teams.

The moniker of "Titletown" isn't taken lightly. The New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and Boston Red Sox have combined for 40 championship titles. 12 of those have come since the year 2000. There isn't much that Massachusetts residents take as seriously as their sports teams and it's a history they're proud to keep alive.

There is perhaps no place more holy in Boston sports than Fenway Park. Completed in 1912, Fenway is the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball. The Red Sox played their first game there on April 20th of that year after spending 1910 and 1911 at the Huntington Avenue Grounds.

The park features a 37-foot, 2-inch high left-field wall known as the Green Monster, as well as other quirks such as Pesky’s Pole in right field and The Triangle in the center. Fenway Park has played host to 11 World Series, with the Red Sox winning six of them and the Boston Braves winning one.

Fenway is well established as one of the most iconic stadiums in all of professional sports, and of course concessions just add to that Fenway magic. As we arriveto opening day of the 2026 season, the folks at Fenway are rolling out some new, delicious treats for fans to enjoy.

Fenway Park Rolls Out Four New Concession Items for the 2026 Boston Red Sox Season

Lobstah Poutine : C7 – Homeplate First Level, LC2 – Big Concourse, Angry Orchard Terrace – Second Level, Sam’s Deck Concessions – Fourth Level - The dish, which comes in a boat-shaped box, comes with Cavendish Farms fries and Luke’s Lobster meat. It’s then topped with bacon, and clam chowder (instead of gravy).

: C7 – Homeplate First Level, LC2 – Big Concourse, Angry Orchard Terrace – Second Level, Sam’s Deck Concessions – Fourth Level - The dish, which comes in a boat-shaped box, comes with Cavendish Farms fries and Luke’s Lobster meat. It’s then topped with bacon, and clam chowder (instead of gravy). Surf & Turf Dog : All Clubs - A Kobe beef hot dog gets topped with Luke’s Lobster meat, bacon from Savenor’s, chives, and butter on a toasted brioche bun.

: All Clubs - A Kobe beef hot dog gets topped with Luke’s Lobster meat, bacon from Savenor’s, chives, and butter on a toasted brioche bun. Mini Empanadas : Stand 1 - Mini empanadas in corn shells, choice of beef or chicken, and it comes with salsa.

: Stand 1 - Mini empanadas in corn shells, choice of beef or chicken, and it comes with salsa. Spicy Cabot Grilled Cheese: Jersey Street - Spicy grilled cheese sandwiches with Cabot’s Vermont sharp cheddar and a mango-habanero salsa.