What is ‘Subclade K’? Here’s Details On The New Flu Strain In Mass.

Every year, new versions of the flu virus pop up. As of November, there's a fresh one called Subclade K. It's part of a group called H3N2, which is a type of influenza A virus. This one is spreading fast in places like the UK, Japan, and Canada. Now, it's heading to the US, including Massachusetts.

What makes Subclade K new? Flu viruses change all the time, but this one has extra twists. It has more mutations than usual. These make it different from the viruses doctors expected this year. It popped up over the summer and is growing quickly. -bostonglobe.com

Does Subclade K cause more severe symptoms?

Not really worse than regular H3N2 flu. You might get a high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and feel super tired for a week or so. It hits older people and kids harder, just like other flus. But because it's spreading fast, it could lead to a tougher season with more cases overall.

Does the current vaccine stop it?

The shots for this year aren't a perfect match, but they still work well. They cut your chance of getting very sick or going to the hospital by 70-75%. Experts say getting vaccinated is the smartest move. It won't stop every sniffle, but it keeps things from getting scary.

What does the flu season look like for '25 - '26?

In Massachusetts, we might see more flu soon. The state is on alert because the UK got hit first, and their patterns often warn us. Expect cases to jump in the next few weeks, maybe peaking earlier and higher than normal. Hospitals could get busier, especially with holiday crowds. To stay safe, wash hands, stay home if sick, and get your flu shot if you haven't.