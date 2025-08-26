Eight New Foods Massachusetts Residents Can Find at the Big E! in 2025

Autumn in Massachusetts is without a doubt the best time of the year for both residents and visitors alike. Warm days and cool nights, stunning fall foliage, and a bounty of delicious fall delicacies make it an absolutely wonderful time of the year.

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games, and, of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitioning into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

While apple cider donuts and pumpkin EVERYTHING are staples, every true New Englander knows the best fall treats can be found at the Big E!

There is perhaps no better part of the Big E! than the food. From the classic cream puffs and eclairs, to each state house's delicacy, to iconic fair staples like corn dogs and cotton candy, you're sure to leave the event with a full belly.

For the 2025 Big E! season, there are a ton of new food choices for visitors to enjoy.

The Broccoli Bar - Springfield Road

Dumplings - Boiled veggie dumplings with house-made broccoli yum-yum sauce.

Broccoli Tempura - gluten-free crispy fried tempura battered broccoli drizzled with maple-siracha sauce.



Crave Cafe - Young Building

Strawberry Dubai Cup – Fresh strawberries, smooth pistachio cream, rich hazelnut chocolate, and crisp kataifi all perfectly layered and topped with roasted pistachios.

Signature Sweet Crepes – Sweet crepes delicately crafted and crowned with fresh fruit purée, silky house-made whipped cream, and drizzled with sweet sauces for the perfect finish.

Steaming Tender – Craft Common

Whiskey Bread Pudding – Featuring golden-baked bread blended with velvety custard and our secret whiskey sauce, slowly simmered to create a rich, full flavor. Finished with a swirl of fresh whipped cream.

The Spirited Christmas Bar Featuring V-One Vodka - Young Building

Inspired by Poland’s world-famous holiday markets, the V-One Spirited Christmas Bar brings festive lights, flavors, and traditions to The Big E. Enjoy a lineup of Christmas-themed cocktails crafted with V-One Vodka — an ultra-premium spirit made from 100% organic spelt grain in Kamień, Poland. Smooth, clean, and authentically made, every pour celebrates the magic of the season and centuries of vodka-making tradition.

The Krakow Smoking Dragon Bar, Featuring V-One Vodka - Young Building

The Legend of the Wawel Dragon in Kraków, Poland, symbolizes cleverness and bravery — one of the country’s most celebrated myths. The Smoking Dragon in the Young Building, brings that spirit to life with specialty hand-crafted “smoking” cocktails, each served in a commemorative take-home cup. Step back to 1882, the founding year of the V-One distillery in Poland, and experience one of the finest vodkas crafted with centuries of tradition.

The Austrian Hideaway - The Young Building

The Austrian-inspired lodge is a cozy space featuring wall-mounted fireplaces, patio lighting, and a comfortable seating area, creating a unique and relaxing experience. The lodge will showcase a craft brewery selection including Von Trapp, Frost Beer Works, Burlington Beer Company, and The Alchemist, among others. To ensure fast and efficient service, offerings will be limited. Styles will include a pilsner from Von Trapp, a pale ale, an IPA from Frost Beer Works, and the renowned Heady Topper Double IPA from The Alchemist.

Java Jungle – Commonwealth Avenue

Serving freshly ground coffee, lattes, frozen Frappuccino’s, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and refreshers.

Dirty Monkey Frappuccino - A creamy, blended frozen drink made with coffee, chocolate, banana, and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream Salted Caramel Cappuccino - A creamy, blended coffee drink with rich caramel flavor, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a touch of sea salt.

Hot Wisconsin Cheese, Springfield Road

The Super Combo gives fairgoers a little bit of everything: Cheese Curds, Jalapeño Cheddar Curds, Mozzarella Curds, and Cheddar Nuggets. Monster Mozzarella is a ¼ pound of mozzarella encrusted in crispy Panko and deep-fried to perfection—it’s all served hot with marinara sauce for dipping. All cheese comes directly from Wisconsin!