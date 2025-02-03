New Mass. Driver’s License Must Be In-Person At RMV

We are heading to Mexico for a family trip in June and we need to get passports for the kids. We need passports because we are traveling internationally. Even if we were to fly domestically, however, we would need to apply for a new form of identification come May 7.

Massachusetts residents by now should be aware of the new rule requiring a Federal ID to travel by plane.

Beginning May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification, for domestic air travel and to enter certain federal facilities. -mass.gov

All residents of the commonwealth don't need to get a REAL ID, but you will not be allowed on plane or a federal building if you are under 18.

The new Massachusetts Real ID driver's license requires an in-person visit to the RMV

What is a Standard driver's license/ID?

Is a valid driver’s license or identification card

Is not valid as a form of federal ID

Can be renewed online without going to the RMV

Has “NOT FOR FEDERAL ID” displayed on the card

What is a REAL ID driver's license/ID?

Is a valid driver’s license or identification card

Is valid as a form of federal ID

Requires an in-person visit

Has a star displayed on the document to indicate that is a federally compliant card

The new requirements for the federal ID were supposed to become active in October of last year but got bumped to May 7, 2025. Make an appointment!

