New Mass. Law Expands Alcohol Sales

No, Massachusetts is not bringing back happy hour. That ship sailed in 1984 and has no immediate hope of returning. However, with the new year comes new laws and 2025 will permit the sale of beer and spirits at local farmer's markets in the commonwealth.

Farmer's market enthusiasts already enjoy all that these markets have to offer including wine and hard cider, now craft beer and craft spirits are legally added to the offerings under the law Gov. Maura Healey signed in November.

“This is a huge win for brewers throughout the commonwealth,” said Adam Romanow, founder and CEO of Castle Island Brewing and president of the Brewers Guild. The organization represents about 200 operating breweries across the state. -wgbh.org

Local brewers can now market, expose, and sell their product at farmer's markets along with spirits. It was argued that wine and cider were available, why not beer and spirits?

The provision in the economic development bill contains language that would allow brewers with the appropriate state and local licensing to begin sales immediately. It would also allow brewers and wineries to provide up to five free samples to individual prospective customers. Distillers can provide up to four free samples.

You know who doesn't love this? Liquor stores. They've have had the stronghold on the sale of alcohol for years. This comes on the heels of loosened restrictions on alcohol sales in restaurants including to-go options.

The real irony is that the U.S. Surgeon General released a statement on Friday saying he wants to add (expand) cancer advisories to alcoholic beverages.

The direct link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk is well-established for at least seven types of cancer including cancers of the breast, colorectum, esophagus, liver, mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx), regardless of the type of alcohol (e.g., beer, wine, and spirits) that is consumed. For breast cancer specifically, 16.4% of total breast cancer cases are attributable to alcohol consumption. -hhs.gov

