New Mass. ‘Pay Law’ Starts In 2025

The new year is coming fast and with that comes new laws here in Massachusetts. The minimum wage is not going up this year, so we'll just have to wait to see what 2026 brings.

It must admit it's pretty annoying when you see a job posting somewhere and what the job pays is nowhere to be found. Companies are always so elusive about what they are willing to pay you as if they are selling you on the job interview and then slamming you with harsh reality of the super low pay.

Or...

Companies just want to see who they get in front of them for an interview, be amazed at how well you impress them and then give you a really good salary. We hope for the latter.

There is a new Massachusetts law that takes effect in July that says job postings must include pay range.

Effective July 31, 2025, employers in Massachusetts with 25 or more employees must disclose pay ranges in job postings. This mandate extends to promotions and transfers, where employers must provide pay range information for positions with different responsibilities. In addition, employees and job applicants can request pay range information for specific positions. -forbes.com

What they mean by "pay range" is the annual salary or hourly rate the job can expect to pay. Bonuses or any benefits the company has to offer in said job does not have to be in the posting, according to the legislature.