Massachusetts is one of the states that is banning the sale of new gas powered cars in by 2035. Can you still drive gas powered vehicles in ten years? Yes. You just won't be able to purchase a brand new one.

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington plan to ban the sale of gas powered cars after 2035. Zero emission is the goal.

Massachusetts adopted Advanced Clean Cars II in December 2022, which requires auto manufacturers to ensure new light-duty cars sold in Massachusetts are electric vehicles by 2035. -mass.gov

The start of this process will start log before 2035, however. A new rule will go into effect on January 1, 2025 regarding registering diesel trucks in Massachusetts.

New Mass. Registration Law Starts January 1, 2025

CARB Low NOx Omnibus Rule

As of January 1, 2025, Massachusetts will adopt the CARB Low NOx Omnibus rule, which means that commercial truck dealers will not be allowed to sell or lease a diesel truck built after 12/31/24 to a customer that plans to register it in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2025. -onlyinbos on X

Diesel powered vehicles get more miles to the gallon than regular gasoline fueled vehicles, but they emit more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere

The combustion of 1 liter of diesel fuel releases approximately 13% more CO2 than for the same amount of gasoline fuel. -theicct.org

Don't wanna go full EV? Try a hybrid.

The new standards will avoid more than 7 billion tons of planet-warming carbon emissions over the next three decades and provide nearly $100 billion in annual net benefits, the EPA said, including lower health care costs, fewer deaths and more than $60 billion in reduced annual costs for fuel, maintenance and repairs. -AP

