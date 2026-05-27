Massachusetts Bill Would Allow Bars to Sell Alcohol Until 3 a.m. This Summer

Under current Massachusetts State law, bars can't serve alcohol past 2 a.m. You know the old saying, "you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here." That may be temporarily changing soon for most of the summer in Massachusetts.

Why is Massachusetts Considering Making Last Call Last Longer?

It all has to do with the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches that will be taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough will host a number of these matches throughout the summer, and as such, a bill that's currently on the table would allow Massachusetts bars and restaurants to serve alcohol for an extra hour, meaning the maximum last call from June 1 through Aug. 31 would be 3 a.m.

If the Bill Passes, Would Massachusetts Bars and Restaurants Be Required to Serve Alcohol Until 3 am?

Massachusetts bars and restaurants certainly won't be required to sell alcohol until 3 a.m. during this period, and the legislation would allow cities and towns to designate areas where public alcohol consumption is permitted. Local authorities could also allow establishments with on-premises alcohol licenses to temporarily sell for off-premises consumption in those designated areas.

What Do People Around the State Think About the Proposed Bill?

Some folks aren't in favor of this temporary change during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Massachusetts. One person commented that "nothing good comes from last call at 0300." Another person commented with the concern of "more wrong-way drivers out there on the streets." Others feel that it's just another way for the state to make a buck.

What are your thoughts are you for or against last call lasting until 3 am, even if it's only for a temporary basis?

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