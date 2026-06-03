Do You Know Massachusetts New Recreational Marijuana Laws?

Massachusetts has been in the recreational cannabis business since voters approved legalization in 2016. A little more than two years later, the state’s legal marijuana industry officially got underway, and Berkshire County played a key role. Theory Wellness in Great Barrington became one of the first recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts when it opened its doors in January 2019.

Since then, the cannabis industry has experienced significant growth across the Commonwealth. What started with a handful of dispensaries has expanded into a statewide network of retailers serving both recreational consumers and medical marijuana patients. Today, adults 21 and older can legally purchase a wide variety of cannabis products, including traditional flower, pre-rolled joints, edible products such as chocolates and gummies, concentrates, vape products, and even cannabis-infused beverages.

As the industry has grown, Massachusetts regulators have maintained strict oversight. Cannabis businesses must follow detailed rules governing everything from security systems and store layouts to customer access and inventory tracking. There are also limits on how much cannabis consumers can legally purchase and possess.

Now, some of those rules are changing.

Just over five weeks ago, Governor Maura Healey signed “An Act Modernizing the Commonwealth’s Cannabis Laws,” a measure designed to update several aspects of Massachusetts marijuana regulations. One of the most significant changes is an increase in the amount of cannabis adults can legally purchase and possess in a single day.

Under the new law, adults age 21 and older can now legally purchase and carry up to two ounces of cannabis flower per day, doubling the previous one-ounce limit. The law also increases allowable purchase limits for other cannabis products.

The updated limits include:

Cannabis flower: Up to 2 ounces (previously 1 ounce)

Edible products: Up to 1,000 milligrams of THC (previously 500 milligrams)

Cannabis concentrates: Up to 10 grams of active THC (previously 5 grams)

The legislation also includes several additional changes affecting consumers and the cannabis industry.

The state’s home possession limit remains unchanged at 10 ounces per primary residence. However, any amount over two ounces must still be stored in a locked container.

For individuals under 21, the threshold for certain civil penalties related to possession has been raised from two ounces to three ounces.

The new law also opens the door for business expansion. Licensed cannabis operators can now own up to six retail licenses statewide, double the previous limit of three.

Another notable update affects cannabis delivery services. Licensed delivery operators are now permitted to serve customers in any Massachusetts municipality unless that community has specifically chosen to opt out.

State officials say the changes are intended to modernize Massachusetts cannabis regulations while supporting continued growth of the legal marijuana market. As the industry continues to evolve, both consumers and businesses will likely be keeping a close eye on how these updates shape the future of cannabis in the Commonwealth.