Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.

Early last year it was estimated that there were just over 175 marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts, about 100 of them being recreational and 65 serving medical licenses as well. Everything from edible chocolates to pre-rolled joints and even cannabis drinks are fair game for adults in the Bay State.

While recreational sales have been around for almost seven years, it's not without regulations. Laws for facilities are very strict and include restrictions on everything from the stores doors and flow of foot traffic to the amount adults can purchase in one day. One regulation that's about to change is where adults can consume recreational marijuana.

New Massachusetts Marijuana Law Will Allow for On-Site Consumption

Last week, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission unanimously approved a sweeping set of final regulations that will allow adults to purchase and consume cannabis on-site for the first time in the state’s history.

Once implemented, expected to be on Jan. 2, 2026, Massachusetts will become the first state in New England to permit regulated social consumption. There are several stipulations for establishments that plan to allow on-site consumption, including no alcohol or tobacco allowed on-site, a last-call cutoff is 30 minutes before the latest permitted sales time and more.