New England Doesn’t Look Good In New Ranking, But Massachusetts Looks The Worst

Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: How often do you run into rude or unfriendly people during your average day in the Commonwealth? I would have to say that, on average, I probably deal with at least one unfriendly person a day.

And that is not exaggeration, sadly. Whether you agree with me or not, if you're a Bay State resident, you'll find this interesting. Recently, Newsweek (using World Population Review data) put together a map showcasing the "friendliest" states in the country.

The map data (which conversely also shows the "unfriendliest" states) has some interesting stories to tell. One of the biggest stories is that NOT ONE state in the NORTHEAST is friendly.

None of the states that make up New England were listed as friendly, but it should be noted that Massachusetts was the WORST of the bunch. Think about that. Out of all the states in the Northeast, excepting New York, the Commonwealth was the worst.

Before we take a look at the unfriendliest states from Newsweek's map, let's spotlight the Top 10 Friendliest States:

Minnesota Tennessee South Carolina Texas Wyoming Indiana Colorado Kansas Oklahoma Hawaii

Now for the Top 10 Unfriendliest States (pay particular attention to the number of states located in the Northeast):

New York Arkansas Delaware Massachusetts New Jersey Washington New Hampshire Nevada Florida Rhode Island

Please tell me (and be honest with yourself) if you're surprised by Massachusetts being the 4th Unfriendliest State. Is there some degree of truth when it comes to the nickname "Massholes"?

By the way, Newsweek got its results from a survey of travelers on social media based on how friendly each state was to tourists. You can check out the full map by visiting Newsweek's website here.

