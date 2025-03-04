New Roller Coaster at Six Flags In Mass. Coming This Season

Roller coaster enthusiasts are getting excited for "Quantum Accelerator", the brand new thrill ride coming later this summer to Six Flags New England in Massachusetts. They are building the coaster as of this writing. It will not be ready for opening day, but "later on this summer".

This will be the first dual-launch straddle coaster in New England and will replace the Goliath Ride. You won't be seated in a car-like bucket on this coaster but straddling like on a jet ski, grabbing handle bars in front of you.

"Quantum Accelerator" features two launches, one propelling riders from 0-30 mph, the other to a top speed of 45mph. The coaster will have 2600 feet of track. The ride can accommodate 850 riders per hour and reaches a top height of about 60 feet.

As far as more changes for the 2025 season, the water park will be getting a little bit smaller. They are removing two water slides, the Bonzai Pipeline and Typhoon zip-slide due to outdated technology and some maintenance issues.

HERE ARE 3 OF NEW ENGLAND'S OLDEST ROLLER COASTERS

1. Thunderbolt at Six Flags New England in Agawam, MA

This wooden roller coaster opened up in 1941, and is currently the oldest roller coaster at Six Flags. Thunderbolt boasts a height of 70 feet and top speed is listed at 40 MPH.

Six Flags NE Ultimate Facebook

Six Flags NE Ultimate Facebook

2. Yankee Cannonball at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH

Built in 1930 and moved to Canobie Lake in 1936. Yankee Cannonball's height is listed at 65 feet and its top speed is 35 MPH and takes about 60 seconds finish.

Canobie Lake Facebook

Canobie Lake Facebook

3. Wildcat at Lake Compounce in Southington, CT

New England's oldest roller coaster is located in Lake Compounce amusement park. Built in 1927, this wooden coaster boasts a height of 85 feet, top speed is 48 MPH, and takes about 75 seconds to ride. Enjoy!

Lake Compounce Facebook

Here's a fun fact:

One of the oldest wood roller coasters ever, built in 1912 was located at Paragon Park in Hull, Massachusetts.

The coaster along with the park closed in 1984.