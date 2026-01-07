New Massachusetts Salary Law Goes Into Effect for 2026

Massachusetts has its fair share of crazy laws. Antiquated rules surrounding facial hair, sleeping nude, and even how you're allowed to sing the national anthem are still on the books in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is also known to have some of the strictest laws in the country when it comes to things like alcohol, both consuming and selling, as well as the rules of the road. But many of the laws in Massachusetts, as overbearing as they might seem sometimes, are in place to help protect people.

When it comes to employment, there are numerous laws on the books in Massachusetts. While some are in place to help employers, many are in place to protect employees.

A new salary law will go into effect this year in Massachusetts that will effect employers with more than 25 employees.

New Salary Law Goes Into Effect in 2026

The new salary transparency law, which is now in effect, states that any employer with 25 or more employees must list the salary for each position. The Frances Perkins Workplace Equity Act requires Massachusetts employers to disclose salary information to promote pay equity.

The new law requires employers with over 25 employees to post pay ranges in job ads and on internal postings and transfers, in addition to providing ranges to current employees upon request. Larger employers with over 100 employees must also submit demographic and pay data annually.