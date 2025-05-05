New Tick Born Disease Potentially Deadly to Massachusetts Meat Eaters

Massachusetts is a wonderful state to live, work, and visit. From its picturesque Berkshire mountains to the stunning city skyline of Boston, and out to the sandy beaches of Cape Cod, there is something for everyone.

Aside from its natural beauty, quality of life in Massachusetts also scores high on national rankings. From the job market to public education, health care, and more, state residents are fairing well.

Massachusetts is also one of the safest states to live in, not only safe from crime but safe from natural dangers as well. Besides some long, nasty winters, Massachusetts is usually safe from hurricanes, tornados, and earthquakes, that plague other parts of the country.

The Bay State also doesn't have a ton of natural predators either. Deadly wildlife does exist in Massachusetts but it's not nearly as much of a threat as it is in other areas of the U.S. However, there are some insects that residents should avoid, and ticks are at the top of that list.

It feels like ticks in Massachusetts and New England as a whole get worse each year, and this year is no exception. Recently, a new kind of tick appeared in New England, causing experts to warn residents of this new threat.

A 45-year-old Maine woman has been diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne illness that is typically linked to a certain type of tick found in the south, however, experts believe the woman contracted the disease in her home area of New England.

Alpha-Gal is typically linked to the Lone Star Tick, an insect not yet found in New England, but according to Boston News 25, the disease has been linked back to bite from a Black-Legged Tick in York County. CDC researchers believe its the first case from this species of tick.

Perhaps one of the strangest symptoms of Alpha-Gal is that those infected tend to have an allergic reaction after ingesting meat. One infected patient reported intensely itchy hives that covered him head to toe. Another reported excruciating pain and temperory face contortions that he could not control.

Currently, there is no cure or real treatment for alpha-gal, so until researchers learn more, the best way to avoid any tick-related conditions is to prevent tick bites altogether.