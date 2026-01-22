Trader Joe’s Finally Announces Newest Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

One of the most popular grocery stores in the state is Trader Joe's, which expanded into Massachusetts in the mid 1990's after it's founding in California in the 1960's. Since then the brand has continued to build a massive following, expending into the Midwest and southern parts of the U.S. during the early aughts.

Customers across the county continue to patron the stores known for their quirky branding, private labels, and low prices. The only problem? People want more locations!

Hearing the request for more stores in Massachusetts, Trader Joe's has finally announced the location of it's newest store.

Trader Joe's Announces Newest Massachusetts Location

Representatives from Trader Joe's has announced the chains newest store will call Reading, Massachusetts home, according to Boston News 25.

While the store rep confirmed plans for the new store, they company has yet to reveal a specific location or timeline for opening, when plans are firmed they will be updated on the brand's website.

The announcement comes on the heals of Trader Joe's opening stores in West Roxbury and Newton, Massachusetts. In the month of December alone, the chain opened nine new stores across the U.S., in Texas, Washington DC, Florida, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, California and South Carolina.