Award Winning Craft Brewery Set to Open New Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts has a long pastime with alcohol. The history of beer and bars is intertwined in Massachusetts state history so much so that the first bar in the country opened in Boston on March 4, 1634.

While the business of booze has certainly changed since then, Massachusetts is still home to an abundance of microbreweries, an industry that has skyrocketed in popularity throughout the country over the past two decades.

Once thought of as an industry created exclusively by beer geeks for a niche clientele of homebrewers, craft beer consumption has become one of the fastest-growing parts of alcoholic beverage sales in the United States.

Since 2005, revenue from microbreweries has grown by more than 300%. Over the past 20 years, thousands of new, independent breweries and brewpubs have opened and employment in the industry has more than tripled.

While the popularity of these craft breweries has grown nationwide, specific pockets of the country have become hot spots for beer enthusiasts and New England is certainly one of those.

According to mass.gov, Massachusetts is home to over 130 microbreweries spreading from Cape Cod to the Berkshire Mountains. That's a lot of completion, but two of the most popular breweries in the state stand out from the pack and we're recently ranked as the number one and number 3 breweries in not just Massachusetts, but the entire country.

One of the most popular breweries in Massachusetts, which has also been named one of the best in the U.S. has announced a major expansion.

Tree House Brewing Planning Massive Massachusetts Expansion

Tree House Brewing, which has been named the best brewery in the U.S. by Untapped, the premiere geosocial beer nerd network has announced another major move.

The award winning craft brewery announced plans to build a new, two-story location spanning 35,000 square feet inside Boston’s bustling Prudential Center.

If all goes as planned, Tree House’s new location would include a brewery and distillery along with a taproom, an outdoor patio, and a retail shop.