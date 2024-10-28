Fast Food Restaurant in Massachusetts Rolling Out a New Treat

Massachusetts has had its share of restaurant and fast food notoriety in the Bay State. Places like Dunkin', Friendly's, and Papa Ginos were all founded in the Bay State including Quincy, Springfield, and Boston respectively, and are still operating today.

One chain that has many locations throughout Massachusetts is Wendy's. It's not difficult to find a Wendy's in the Bay State as there are 94 in total throughout Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Frosty Fans Get Ready for a New Treat

If you're a Frosty lover, Wendy's has a special treat headed your way in November as there will be a new Salted Carmel Frosty. A fan shared a post of the new Frosty on Instagram and had the following to say about the upcoming treat.

I feel like I've waited my entire life for Wendy's to drop this Frosty flavor! The Salted Caramel Frosty is coming to Wendy's nationwide in November after the Spongebob promo ends and I cannot wait to give this one a try! It does not appear to be a syrup/puree mix-in so I think this might be the end of Vanilla for now, but if this really gets the salted caramel flavor right... it will be worth it. As someone who loves all things salted caramel, I cannot wait to give this one a try. It's also a great fall flavor and IMO better than pumpkin spice!

You can check out the original Instagram post by going here. This is a seasonal flavor so you'll want to get your hands on it as soon as it gets released because it won't last forever. Are you excited about the new Salted Carmel Frosty?

