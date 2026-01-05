Pittsfield Gym Says the January Rush Isn’t What It Used to Be

I hit up Planet Fitness in Pittsfield for my workout this morning after the radio show expecting the usual January madness, you know, packed parking lot, every treadmill taken.

But it was just... normal.

So I asked Gary, an employee working the front desk: Are you guys seeing the typical explosion of new sign-ups?

His answer surprised me.

"I'd say a quarter of what the number was last year," Gary told me. "That New Year's resolution thing isn't really a thing anymore."

The January Rush Is Fading

Gary explained that while Planet Fitness still sees upticks in memberships during early winter and summer, the dramatic January spike that gyms used to bank on has faded. Part of the reason? Most sign-ups now happen online, making it harder to gauge new member activity until the monthly reports come in at the end of January.

But even accounting for digital sign-ups, the vibe on the gym floor told the story. It wasn't any busier than a typical weekday.

Planet Fitness Still Dominates in Pittsfield

Despite the quieter-than-expected start to 2026, Planet Fitness remains the go-to gym in Pittsfield — especially after Retro Fitness closed its doors a few years ago. With its $15-a-month membership and judgment-free zone branding, Planet has solidified its spot as the city's fitness hub.

But the days of January being gym chaos? Those might be behind us.

Maybe people are finally learning that sustainable fitness habits don't start on January 1st.