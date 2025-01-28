New York Law Affects All Gyms Starting Feb. 1

I decided to take my fitness level a little more seriously a few months ago so I joined the gym. Ice cream and donuts were becoming my nightly ritual and I was gaining weight so I had to change things up.

I was one of those guys who paid for his membership in full, but if you pay monthly and you live in New York, this new law will affect you in you choose to cancel.

What does New York have for the upcoming year? An onslaught of new gym memberships! But what happens when if you want to cancel next week?

New York 'Gym Law' Begins In February 2025

diverse equipment and machines at the gym room

There are some really affordable gyms out there, but I swear they bank on people not going and not canceling.

Some gyms used require a hand written letter in order to cancel! Cancelling gym membership is a nightmare and everybody knows it. Long waits for automatic payments to stop, etc...

Come February of 2025 in New York, that all stops when a new law goes into effect.

When you notify a health club you want to go back to loafing, it must process the cancellation and any refunds within 10 business days.

This bill ensures that we empower New Yorkers to make the best choices for their health and well-being without being locked into contracts that no longer serve their needs,” said State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, a sponsor of the bill. -The New York Times

